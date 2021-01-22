Limited amount of fans to be allowed at University of Wyoming sporting events

Editor's note: this is a release from UW Athletics.

The University of Wyoming Athletics Department has been informed that a limited number of fans will be allowed to start attending UW Athletics events again beginning on Thu., Jan. 28. A maximum of 2,000 fans will be allowed at UW Athletics events hosted in the Arena-Auditorium and a maximum of 170 fans will be allowed in the UniWyo Federal Credit Union Sports Complex.

Single-game tickets for the remaining games will go on sale to season-ticket holders Mon., Jan. 25 at 10 a.m., Mountain Time and will go on sale to the general public on Wed., Jan. 27th at 10 a.m., M.T. Tickets may be purchased through the UW Athletics Ticket Office online at //GoWyo.com/tickets or by calling the UW Athletics Ticket Office at (307) 766-7220.

University of Wyoming students will not be allowed to attend any UW Athletics events prior to Feb. 1, 2021, per UW COVID-19 guidelines that place UW students in a limited contact period as they return to campus for the spring semester. Details of that policy may be found at: UW Prepares for Spring Semester Start | News | University of Wyoming (uwyo.edu)

Among the first home events for UW Athletics that will be allowing fans include the following. Other future events for UW teams may be found at GoWyo.com.

First UW Home Athletics Events Allowing Fans

∙Women’s Basketball games on Thu., Jan. 28 and Sat., Jan. 30 vs. San Diego State (Arena-Auditorium)

∙Wrestling matches on Sat., Jan. 30 vs. Air Force (Arena-Auditorium) and Sat., Feb. 6 vs. West Virginia (TBA)

∙Men’s Basketball games on Thu., Feb. 4 and Sat., Feb. 6 vs. Colorado State (Arena-Auditorium)

∙Volleyball matches on Fri., Feb. 12 and Sat., Feb. 13 vs New Mexico (UniWyo Sports Complex)

The newest attendance guidelines for University of Wyoming Athletics events were approved by the Wyoming Department of Health as it pertains to their public health orders governing COVID-19 and gathering sizes. The Wyoming Department of Health granted an exception to the University of Wyoming to allow for 2,000 fans in the Arena-Auditorium and 170 in the UniWyo Sports Complex for UW Athletics events. This exception was also approved by the University of Wyoming.

These guidelines apply to all UW Athletics events for all sports. Attendance guidelines may change based on future COVID-19 public health orders issued by the Wyoming Department of Health.