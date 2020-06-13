Billings, Mont. - After 8 years of service here in the Magic City, the restaurant Lilac is closing their doors for good, but after talking with customers and employees, it sounds like it's been bittersweet for everyone.

Saturday June 13th marks the 8th anniversary the Lilac opened up in Billings, but it's also the same day it shuts down.

It was a shock to the community Friday morning after owner Jeremy Lee posted an emotional message on the Lilac Facebook page saying they would be having their last day of service in their restaurant Saturday.

General Manager, Thom Kyriss says they have been getting a lot positive responses after the announcement.

"People telling us how big of a part of their lives we were, there was a couple that messaged me that said they had their first date here seven and half years ago, they have their anniversary here every year, and they missed it by two weeks.", Said Kyriss.

Not regretting his time at Lilac, Kyriss says he'll miss serving the community of Billings.