MOLT, Mont. -- The Department of Natural Resources and Conservation's County Assist Team is on the ground in Yellowstone County to provide support to fire fighters working the Mountain View fire south of Molt.

Lightning is to blame for the 2800 acre fire. According to the DNRC, efforts of local, state, and federal fire personnel are successfully keeping the Mountian View fire from spreading further. DNRC says people living along Buffalo Trail can remain in their homes, but the public should continue to keep a safe distance.

"There is a lot of fire traffic passing through the area and we have some safety concerns with the public being over here so we have this checkpoint here at Lipp and Buffalo Trail Road and really just local fire traffic and residents are allowed past there at this point," says DNRC Public Information Officer Kate Wilson.

As of Friday morning the fire sat at 20% containment, but DNRC expects the containment area to grow quickly.

"We do have 24 engines on site right now, six water tenders, two helicopters so a lot of resources have arrived to assist," continues Wilson. "The cooler temperatures today will probably be a really good time to continue to work the perimeter and keep the fire in check."

DNRC says they will keep an eye on the terrain this weekend as temperatures rise.