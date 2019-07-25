A lightning strike hit a home earlier this week causing some power and plumbing damage.

KULR-8's Mary Jane Belleza spoke to Shepherd Fire Chief Philip Ehlers about what you should do in your home to stay safe during a thunderstorm.

The Shepherd Fire Department responded to a call of a house fire.

When they arrived on scene they determined the cause of the incident was from a lightning strike.

"Upon further investigation we found out where the lighting hit the building, actually hit the fence. It arced the fence and through the siding, followed a power cable to the breaker box and arced out the ground," said Fire Chief Philip Ehlers. "In the process of that, because of the voltage that hit it and because of the water system that's bonded with the electrical, it blew the fitting off the pressure tank off the wells system."

If you're home during a thunderstorm, Chief Ehlers has some advice for you homeowners.

"Don't take showers, stay away from touching any plumbing," added Ehlers don't take that opportunity to do the dishes, and stay away from the windows. "

Chief Ehlers tells KULR 8 while the homeowners are okay, they're a little shaken up.

The homeowners are still working to get an estimate of damages.

"This house of the residents there were a lot of tall trees around the house and the fence was lower than trees," Chief Ehlers said. "We're getting a lot of lighting storms, don't take them for granted."

Chielf Ehlers tells KULR 8 if your house has been directly hit by lightning, call the fire department.

They can come out and assess your home for damage and use thermal imaging to search for heat inside walls.