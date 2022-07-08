HAMILTON, Mont. - Lightning has sparked a few fires in the Bitterroot National Forest.

Firefighters with the national forest are working to suppress a new wildfire on the south side of Lost Horse near Koch Mountain.

According to the Discover Bitterroot National Forest Facebook, two firefighters are on the scene of the 0.10-acre fire, and no structures are threatened and no closures are in place at this time.

Another small fire was located Friday on the West Fork Ranger District near Indian Ridge in the Selway-Bitterroot Wilderness.

A fire was also suppressed Thursday below the Hells Half Lookout.

Reports have been made of smoke near Bass Creek, Downing Mountain and the Rock Creek area, and at this time firefighters searching the area have not found any additional fires at this time.

Discover Bitterroot National Forest says crews along with a fixed-wing air patrol, will be on the lookout for more fires on Friday and this weekend.

Fire danger in the Bitterroot National Forest is currently “Moderate.”