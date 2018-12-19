Light show benefiting Toys for Tots

One man is using his love for Christmas lights to start one last push for Toys for Tots. Justus Ackerson decorated his girlfriend's house with some nice light displays in hopes of the community coming out to see the lights and bringing a toy with them.

Ackerson explained that he reached out to the Toys for Tots organization to receive approval to hold an event. The organization said yes and Ackerson began planning the light display. He and his girlfriend's father made countless trips to Walmart to get lights for the event.

The light show and Toys for Tots drive will be held at Ackerson's girlfriend's home on Friday, December 21, 2019. That's located at 3612 Relay Dr. Those who visit can expect to see Santa, drink some hot chocolate, and enjoy the lights, which includes the songs Frozen and Baby Sharks.

"We're going to get the light show set up, it's just going to be a static display which is just the lights on and a few effects here and there just to kind of draw people in. And then, at 5:30-ish, whenever Santa shows up, then we'll go through that process, we'll take all of the toys and collect them and then we'll continue collecting them throughout the show."

The light shows that sync with the songs, such as Frozen and Baby Sharks, will begin after Santa gets to the event.