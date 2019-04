LifeWay Christian stores announced they will be closing their doors by the end of 2019.

On their website, LifeWay says the decision to close has been a difficult one, but they aren't going out of business completely.

LifeWay says they are taking steps to meet customer demand for digital shopping experiences, and to expand their reach globally.

They will continue to offer their full collection of resources on their website and through their customer service center.