Levy discussed for School District 2

BILLINGS, Mont. - Would you accept an increase in property taxes to better the public schools in your community?

Well, school district two is looking to help prepare their students for success, post graduation, through an operational levy. School District 2's Superintendent, Greg Upham has a goal to ensure recent high school grads are not only college ready, but career ready.

So let's get right down to the numbers.

The estimated tax increase is $5.02 for a $100,000 home and an estimated $10.04 for a $200,000 home.

Upham says it's important to note that these numbers are only estimates at this time and are subject to change based on legislative impacts, property tax values and the number of students attending the Lockwood Freshman Academy next year.

Now three points of emphasis have been laid out by Upham to establish exactly what the money would be going towards if the levy is passed.

According to Upham, the greatest need is new textbooks. Other needs include resources such as school facilities, tools and equipment.

To elaborate, the points of emphasis include updating resources and curriculum, using 89% of the money. Hiring Learning Resource Coordinators for each of the high schools and the career center, would utilize approximately 10% of the funds. Any additional funding left over, would be used for outreach programming.

Upham says all of these resources are in the best interest of students and faculty to set up the students for success post graduation.

The levy is on the agenda for February 25th's board meeting where it will be discussed in further detail.