RIVERTON, Wyo. - A group of Riverton business and community leaders are making Wyoming health care history with plans to build a new hospital in Riverton. A major step forward was taken Wednesday as the Riverton Medical District announced it has signed a Letter of Intent to pursue affiliation and clinical partnership with Billings Clinic.

As stated in a press release, the partnership with Riverton adds to Billings Clinic’s relationships in numerous Wyoming communities including Basin, Lovell, Powell, and two clinics in Cody.

Billings Clinic is an independent not for profit, physician-led and community governed organization that is affiliated with (not owned by) the Mayo Clinic as a member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network.

The Riverton facility would join 16 other health care facilities across Montana and Wyoming, in addition to the tertiary care center in Billings, as part of Billings Clinic’s growing health system.

“This is not just a win, it is a mammoth victory to have signed a Letter of Intent with Billings Clinic to be our clinical and management partner. They are a nationally recognized health system with a laser focus on advancing care in local communities in Montana and Wyoming. They were our first choice as a partner, offering unique experience that will keep our hospital locally owned and governed,” Corte McGuffey of the Riverton Medical District said. “We reached out to other communities that work with Billings Clinic and received excellent feedback, including Beartooth Billings Clinic in Red Lodge.”

“In 2002, Beartooth Billings Clinic was looking for a partner who shared the same values as our Board and community. Lutheran Health Systems (now Banner Health) had exited our community in 1991 and we were leery of establishing another relationship. Billings Clinic not only shared our values, they guided our effort to achieve our ultimate goal – a new hospital. Today, ten years later, our organization is growing and thriving,” Kelley Evans, CEO of Beartooth Billings Clinic, said.

“We feel very fortunate to have the opportunity to partner with the Riverton Medical District because their core values align with ours. The ability to connect Riverton with the other communities we serve will help increase clinical services and advance patient care in the community,” Regional Chief Medical Officer of Billings Clinic Dr. Clint Seger said. “Sustaining and growing health care services locally is a top priority for Billings Clinic.”

The next step for moving this project forward is approval of a low-interest loan of more than $40 million from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). The Riverton Medical District has met with the USDA on several occasions and said the application process is fully underway.

“Our community has been so supportive of our efforts, including our collaboration with the Eastern Shoshone Tribe to secure land,” McGuffey said. “We are grateful for this support and are excited to bring these plans to fruition.”