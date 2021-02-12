Letter carriers deliver mail in extreme cold

BILLINGS - In this day and age, you can pretty much guarantee the delivery of your mail, no matter the weather, and that's largely in part to letter carriers like Janet Michaels.

"I'm on a walking route. I have about 15 miles or more, so I'm out there for at least seven hours," Michaels said.

While temperatures dropped into the negative 20s in Billings Friday, Michaels said she has to do a number of things to stay warm.

"Obviously we use handwarmers, toe warmers and I bring extra clothes with me," she said.

She also said she makes sure to fuel up before her shift because being outside in extreme cold burns a lot more energy. And in that fifteenth mile, Janet says, it's important to just keep moving.

"When you stop that's kind of when you get cold, especially in sub zero temperatures," Michaels said.

There are also ways people at home can make routes easier and safer for letter carriers in severe weather.

"To all the people who shovel, we really appreciate that. Actually shoveling between the houses helps us because it takes a lot of energy to stomp through a foot and a half of snow. By the end of the day you're exhausted," she said.

Michaels says weeks like this make her even more grateful for warmer weather.

"I can't wait until next Tuesday when they say it's going to be 30 degrees," she said. "It's going to feel like summer!"