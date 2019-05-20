Legislation introduced to raise tobacco age to 21

A sharp rise in youth tobacco use, mostly connected to e-cigarettes and vaping, is spurring federal action.

Legislation was introduced in the senate today to raise the national age to purchase tobacco products from 18 to 21, and it's being led by senators from states with rich histories tied to tobacco.

Majority leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky call vaping by young people a "Public health crisis."

Virginia's Tim Kaine says America is "Backsliding" after years of reduced youth tobacco usage.

This, as the CDC say 1.5 million more high school or middle school students used e-cigarettes in 2018 than 2017.

"We're backsliding. We're backsliding. The recent increases in youth tobacco use demonstrate we need to do more. Current youth tobacco product use increased dramatically from 2017 to 2018 completely erasing the decline in tobacco use among young that had been happening for many years." says Senator Kaine.

Senator McConnell says federal efforts last decade to transition farmers off tobacco, including a 10 year price support period, have left farmers more diversified.