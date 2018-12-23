Patients in the Billings Clinic Pediatric Unit got a nice surprise early Sunday afternoon.

Players and coaches from Billings American Legion Baseball surprised pediatric patients and their families with some new toys today for Christmas.

Players from both the Scarlet's and the Royal's came together to brighten some spirits with new toys. Legion Baseball had a bingo night a few weeks ago to help collect toys for Billings Clinic Pediatric patients.

The players went from room to room, surprising families with their wagon stuffed with toys.

Players told KULR-8, it is sad to see everyone not home for Christmas, but they're happy they can bring these kids a little bit of joy this time of year.

Royal's player, Connor Hunter said, "There's a little girl that really kind of melted my heart, just being able to give her a present during Christmas, it's just awesome. If she can't be home, it's really cool to be able to give her a Christmas present over here."

Laramie Rogers and his son Jax have been in the hospital since December 21st. After a successful surgery on Sunday, Jax is headed home just in time for Christmas.

"It's very grateful, it's heartwarming you know with what's going on in the world anymore. It gives you hope," said Laramie.

According to a release from Billings Clinic, Legion Baseball has donated over $60,000 to help patients and their families at the hospital.

"It doesn't matter how little or big the gift is, all that matters is the family around you. We should all be grateful for what we have," said Laramie Rogers.