Leathernecks Marine Corps Beartooth Chapter hosts 3rd Annual Marine Corps Birthday Party

In recognition of the United States Marine Corps 244th birthday, the Leathernecks Marine Coprs Beartooth Chapter hosted it's 3rd Annual Marine Corps Birthday Party.

Fellow Marines from the chapter and the surrounding area gathered to celebrate the Marine Corps birthday along with celebrating and recognizing their chapter with their fellow Marines.

Chapter President John Pappy Duller says "well 244 years for one, Marine Corp Birthday. Third year here, third year we're celebrating it as the Beartooth chapter. Just a good time, brotherhood."

Duller also says the group has grown over it's three year existence and hopes to see more Marines join.