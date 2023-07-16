BILLINGS, Mont. - A workshop at Lake Elmo is introducing adults, especially women, to different outdoor skills and provides information, encouragement and hands-on instruction.

On July 29, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) is hosting the Becoming an Outdoors Woman (BOW) program from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm at Lake Elmo.

FWP says participants will spend half the day learning to spin fish, and the other part of the day learning how to kayak.

Anyone 18 and over can take part in the workshop, and women are heavily encouraged.

All skill levels for these activities are welcome, but instruction will be focused on beginners.

Participants should dress in comfortable clothing, ideally quick-dry material for these water-based activities, and wear water shoes. Participants also should bring water, snacks, sunscreen, bug spray, a hat and other desired outdoor activity gear. BOW will provide necessary kayaking and spin-fishing equipment, but participants are encouraged to bring their own if they have it.

Online registration is required for this workshop, and space is limited to 20 participants. You can register online here.

More information can also be found Becoming an Outdoors Woman from FWP here.