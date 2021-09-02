BILLINGS — Fire Prevention Week runs Oct. 3-9 with the theme "Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety".

This year, the focus is being put on educating children and adults on the importance of smoke and carbon monoxide alarms and how their sounds help save lives.

To learn more about Fire Safety Week 2021, you can visit https://www.nfpa.org/fpw.

The Billings Fire Department fire station will host open houses from Oct.3-14 from 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Community members are welcome to visit the following stations on the assigned dates:

Oct. 4 - Station 2 at 501 S 28th Street

Oct. 5 - Station 3 at 1928 17th Street W

Oct. 6 - Station 5 at 605 S 24th Street W

Oct. 7 - Station 6 at 1601 St. Andrews Drive

Oct. 8 - Station 7 at 1501 54th Street W

Oct. 12 - Station 4 at 475 6th Street W

Oct. 13 - Station 1 at 2305 8th Avenue N

You can also schedule a fire station tour by calling 406-657-8442.