BILLINGS, Mont. - February 29th isn't the ideal time to celebrate a birthday, considering it only comes around every four years, but that's exactly what Will and Karlee Waddington may have to do with their new leap year baby Morgan Claire Waddington.

With their original due date anticipated for February 26th, Will and Karlee did not expect Morgan to arrive Saturday.

Karlee was woken up early Saturday morning with serious contractions. After drinking some coffee, Karlee realized they needed to get the hospital asap.

Making it a close call, Karlee gave birth to Morgan at 8:19, fifteen minutes after arriving at Billings Clinic.

Will says there was no time to spare, had they shown up a few minutes later they may have had Morgan in their car.

As far as when they will celebrate Morgan's birthday in the future, the two have different ideas, "He jokes that it will be once every four years but I will still be throwing her a birthday party on the 28th and then every leap year, then we will have her actual birthday".

While it's exciting Morgan was born on a special day, Will and Karlee say their just happy she born healthy with no complications.