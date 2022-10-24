Leaf collection sites to be located at six parks throughout Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings residents will be able to dispose of leaves at collection sites at six neighborhood parks throughout the city beginning Monday, Oct. 31.

The City of Billings Public Works said in a release they set up the leaf collection sites at the following parks beginning Oct. 31 and lasting through Dec. 16:

Castle Rock Park

Clevenger Park

Veterans Park

Dehler Park

Poly Vista Park

Amend Park

The City of Billings said these collection sites are an add-on to the "extras" collection during the leaf collection period, and does not replace the "extras" collection.

Residents are asked to put the leaves into bags, tie the bags up, put them in the designated dumpsters and to not rake leaves into the streets.

Additionally, the City of Billings reminds residents the final day for Yard Waste Collection is Nov. 26.