A somber ceremony to mark the 40th anniversary of the beginning of the AIDS epidemic.

Leaders including Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi laid a wreath in remembrance of the 700-thousand Americans lost to AIDS.

It was one of the several events planned to mark the anniversary of the first cases of AIDS reported in the US.

A 40-block panel of the AIDS memorial quilt was also displayed in the National Aids Memorial Park in San Francisco.

Long-term survivors of HIV were also honored today.