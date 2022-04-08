The following is a letter from Laurel Public Schools to parents, staff and community members:

LAUREL, Mont. - On April 6th we received the results of water testing in all possible Human Consumption Fixtures (HCF) in all schools as required under the new DEQ regulations. Under the guidance of the DEQ, all possible Human Consumption Fixtures must be assigned to one of the three bins:

Bin #1 - Results higher than .015mg./l.

Bin #2 - Results higher than .005 mg./l to .015 mg./l.

Bin #3 - Results below .005 mg./l.

Follow-up action will depend on bin placement. Actions may include the following:

Bin #1 - Immediately discontinue the use of affected fixture.

Bin #2 - Evaluate the condition at the affected fixture and determine the appropriate remedial action.

Bin #3 - No remedial action required.

The results for each school building are as follows:

High School

Fixtures tested: 53

Number of fixtures that did not pass: 19

Middle School

Fixtures tested: 37

Number of fixtures that did not pass: 3

West Elementary

Fixtures tested: 25

Number of fixtures that did not pass: 0

Graff Elementary

Fixtures tested: 23

Number of fixtures that did not pass: 12

South Elementary

Fixtures tested: 13

Number of fixtures that did not pass: 9

We have initiated an investigation into the source of lead at each fixture to determine the subsequent remediation. We are in the process of labeling all non-compliance fixtures as "out of order" or "hand-washing only". We will continue to update you as the investigation and remediation process proceeds.

Sincerely,

Wayne Fjare

Director of Facilities

Laurel Public Schools