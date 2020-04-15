Lazy KT standoff suspect makes first court appearance

33 year-old Scott Takesenemy is charged with assault with a weapon and criminal mischief.

Takesenemy was taken into custody Monday evening after Billings Police and SWAT responded to a weapons complaint at the Lazy KT Hotel. According to Lieutenant Brandon Wooley with the Billings Police Department, Takesenemy navigated through an attic in the hotel, barricading himself in a room.

He says Takesenemy then went back into the attic, before falling into another occupied room where a SWAT team forced entry and took him into custody.

As of this morning, Takesenemy is being held at the Yellowstone County Detention Facility with a $20,000 bond.