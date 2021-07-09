BILLINGS - The sight of flashing red lights and sirens around the Lazy KT Motel is pretty routine. You name it, it's probably happened there: murders, police standoffs and gun battles, drug dealing and prostitution.

It seems the location had become a magnet for criminal activity. So, how did the Lazy KT come to be in the first place? Robert Taylor, a former manager there for 15 years, shares a story he was told.

"The story is this horse rancher used to come to town every Friday night in a wagon with his wife and party and drink it up,” Taylor said. “Then, they would go home in a buckboard, and one night, they took off for home in the buckboard and ran off in a canyon and broke both his legs. So, a couple of months later he came to town and bought some property and built the motel, only one wing of it."

We can't verify that story, but there is a Lazy KT horse ranch near Molt.

Taylor managed the motel for a total of 15 years, from 2000 to 2014.

The former 20-year police veteran says he knew there was a criminal element there when he started the job.

"One night, I went over and told four or five guys they had to leave a room and they all come out and this one really big guy says, 'You're kicking me off the property?' and I said 'yeah,'” Taylor said. “He said, 'How about I kick you off the property?' I said, 'Well I promise you it ain't going to work that way,' and he's standing about 20 feet away, he reached back, pulls out a big old Bowie knife and said, 'You and I are going to mix it up.' I said, 'Okay,' and I pull out a 9mm Barretta and cocked it and I said, 'Ready, set...' and he threw the knife down and started jumping around for a minute and says, 'Sir, would it be all right if I picked up my knife and go home?' I said, 'I think you might need to leave the knife and go home.'"

The Lazy KT has 26 rooms, and Taylor says the amount of times he kicked people out for drug dealing were too numerous to remember.

"I caught people a few times,” he said. “They had these little bathroom windows on the alley side and the street side, have people driving up there buying stuff at the window and taking off. You couldn't keep all the bad people out. It was a low end motel, dollar-wise. You couldn't keep all the bad people out. You could just do what you could.”

If the motel is demolished, we asked Taylor if he thinks that would help reduce crime. He said no.

"There's another motel just like it two blocks down the street,” Taylor said.