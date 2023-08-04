BILLINGS, Mont. - A lawsuit has been filed after a deck collapsed at the Briarwood Country Club in Billings last month.

The suit says attendees were at The Briarwood for its annual “Tangle Derby” golf tournament when the deck connected to the restaurant area collapsed.

When the deck collapsed, multiple people along with tables, chairs and other deck components and debris came down with it.

A total of 25 people, all adults, were transported from the scene via ambulance, according to the City of Billings.

An unknown number of people walked away from the incident without requesting medical attention, the City said.

The suit claims that cosmetic changes were recently made to the deck that reportedly made it appear new and safe, however, the deck beams and support structure were reportedly comprised of and/or contained rotting and decaying lumber.

The claim was also made that the rotting undercarriage and support structure was painted prior to the collapse.

