BILLINGS, MT. - A new law passed last year allows for motorcycles to filter between the lanes to avoid rear-ending accidents.

"It's something that I thought should be clarified," said Barry Usher, the owner of Beartooth Harley Davidson.

Usher said that while lane filtering is legal in the state, lane splitting is not.

"A lot of people don't know the difference, and I think what we're lacking here is the advertising of what is and isn't legal when it comes to motorcycle laws," said Usher.

As of last year, lane filtering is only allowed on slow roads that do not exceed 20 miles per hour, and or at traffic stops.

Usher urges anyone that has questions and concerns about the law to do research on what is and is not legal in the state of Montana.