BILLINGS, Mont. - An inmate reportedly walked away from the Alpha House Men's Pre-release Center Friday at around 12:52 a.m.

A release from Alternatives, Inc. said Elliot Thomas Bradley, 24, was sentenced Dec. 14, 2017 for assault with a weapon, robbery and theft in Yellowstone County, District 13.

He came to the Alpha House Pre-release program on Nov. 17, 2022.

Bradley is described as 6-foot-1, 190-pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes.

Alternatives, Inc. said the Montana Department of Corrections warns people should not approach Bradley because he is facing a ten year sentence for felony escape--report his location to law enforcement immediately.