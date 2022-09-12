UPDATE: SEPT. 12 AT 5:38 P.M.

Sgt. Cagle with the Billings Police Department reports that both inmates have been located and arrested.

No injuries are reported and Cody Flesch and Quincy Pfister are back in custody.

UPDATE: SEPT. 12 AT 1:06 P.M.

Crimestoppers is offering a reward for information resulting in the apprehension of the two inmates who escaped the Yellowstone County Detention Facility Sunday night, according to the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office.

YCSO told Montana Right Now they are still searching, following leads and working with other agencies in regard to locating the escaped inmates.

Anyone with information is asked to call 406-657-8200 or YCSO at 406-256-2929.

BILLINGS, Mont. - Law enforcement are searching for two inmates who they say escaped from Yellowstone County Detention Facility Sunday night.

The two inmates were identified as Cody Flesch and Quincy Pfister, according to the Billings Police Department via Twitter.

Flesch, 31, is described as male, standing 5-foot-8 and weighing 170 pounds.

Pfister, 23, is described as male, standing 5-foot-6 and 130 pounds.

BPD said they escaped at around 8:25 p.m.

According to a release from the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office, they both escaped through a dislodged window.

Anyone who locates the two inmates is asked to not approach them, but contact emergency dispatch at 406-657-8200 or 9-1-1.