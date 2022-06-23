PARK CO., Mont. - A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for an 80-year-old woman who was last seen Tuesday.

Ali Bakker was last seen Tuesday, June 21 at 7:10 am driving northbound on highway 540 in Park County in a Silver 2008 Jeep Liberty with Montana License Plate 495407E.

According to the MEPA, it was reported she was unable to maintain her lane while she was driving.

Ali is described as being five feet, ten inches tall, weighing 140 pounds with green eyes and gray hair.

She has recently suffered from fractures and is taking prescription pain medications.

Ali has no known cell phone, has not made contact with anyone in two days and there is a concern for her safety.

If you have any information on Ali Bakker, you are asked to please call the Park County Sheriff's Office at 406-222-2050 or call 9-1-1.