LAUREL, Mont. – The Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an animal cruelty case in Laurel.

The Yellowstone County Deputy Sheriff Kent O'Donnell told us they obtained a drug search warrant for Sean Robinson Tuesday morning at 3 a.m.

O'Donnell said the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office and the Laurel Police Department have been investigating Robinson regarding reports of missing or stolen cats.

O'Donnell said during the drug search warrant, YCSO spoke with Robinson regarding the cat reports. O'Donnell said the Yellowstone County Animal Control received consent from Robinson to search his home regarding the missing cats.

According to O'Donnell, animal control did not find any cats, but they found cat fur--evidence cats have been at his home.

Robinson told law enforcement he did not own any cats, according to O'Donnell.

Robinson could appear on aggravated animal cruelty charges as soon as Wednesday.

The investigation is ongoing.