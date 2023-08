MILES CITY, Mont. - Law enforcement are investigating a deceased man found in Miles City.

The Custer County Sheriff’s Office reports they and the Miles City Police Department responded to a report of a deceased man in the the 300 block of North 9th St. Wednesday morning.

No further details have been released at this time, however, the sheriff’s office says there is no indication of foul play and there is no threat to the community.

We will provide updates as more information becomes available.