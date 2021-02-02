UPDATE: Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler says the situation at View Vista Village trailer court in Livingston involves an "armed barricaded suspect."

Sheriff Bichler says law enforcement has the situation "contained," but residents should still avoid the area.

UPDATE: One resident of the View Vista apartments, who asked not to be identified, shared what she has seen develop on-scene in Livingston, regarding the "tense situation."

She says the situation began around 1:40 p.m. when police attempted to pull over the suspect who evaded police by pulling into the View Vista parking lot.

She says police stopped and attempted to approach his vehicle on foot, but the driver started his vehicle again and drove to what she believes to be his apartment. Police followed, knocked on the door and asked the man to exit the apartment.

Since then, the resident says sections of the View Vista apartments and trailers have been evacuated for safety. If residents were not evacuated, she says, police asked them to remain indoors.

The resident says around 4:30 p.m. she heard a loud bang outside that shook the apartment. Police told her that no gunshots have been fired at this time, and she says they continue to update and assure surrounding residents of their safety.

The resident says all entrances to View Vista Village have been blocked off, and authorities are attempting to peacefully remove the man from the apartment.

LIVINGSTON, Mont. - Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler said they are working on a "very tense situation" in the View Vista Village trailer court Tuesday.

Sheriff Bichler asks that everyone avoid the area at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.