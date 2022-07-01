Law enforcement from four counties participate in active shooter training

ROUNDUP, Mont. - Law enforcement from four counties participated in active shooter training.

Thirty one officers from Golden Valley Sheriff’s Office, Petroleum County Sheriff’s Office, Billings Police Department, and Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office joined the Musselshell County Sheriff's Office for training at Roundup High School.

The training was conducted by Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (also known as ALERRT) at no cost.

The Musselshell County Sheriff's Office hosted the training. Musselshell County Sheriff Shawn Lesnik said the spots filled up almost immediately.

Officers were trained to stop an active shooter and help victims. They were given realistic scenarios using training bullets, also known as simunition.

"We're training them on different methods of getting into a building, moving down a hallway, looking for clues and signs. We call it the driving force, and identifying a threat and neutralizing that threat," ALERRT Instructor Mark Hill said.

This particular training focused on teaching officers what to do if they were the only officer at the scene for a while.

"This training is called 'Single Officer Rapid Deployment,'" Sheriff Lesnik said. "Which is a single officer response to a active shooter-type situation. That's the reality in the state of Montana. It's very likely that you are going to be the only one that initially shows up on the scene to engage someone in an active shooter situation."

Hill said they are seeing an uptick in requests for active shooter training classes.

"Most officers in the State of Montana, have this training at the Academy," Sheriff Lesnik said. "A lot of them don't have another opportunity for this type of training, so it's very important."

Sheriff Lesnik said they will host another ALERRT training in two weeks.