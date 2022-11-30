BILLINGS, Mont. - Law enforcement and EMS responded to a shooting on Majestic Ln. in Billings Wednesday.

The Billings Police Department reports a 35-year-old patron was being unruly and arguing with customers after being escorted outside the Montana Club around 5:30 pm.

After being taken outside, a shooting occurred between the man and another individual.

Billings police responded along with the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Medical Services.

No further details have been shared at this time.