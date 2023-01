The following is Facebook post from the Roosevelt County Sheriff's Office:

BROCKTON, Mont. - "At approximately 1040 hrs today (01/03/23), RCSO dispatch received a report alleging a student at Brockton High School was planning a school shooting. RCSO deputies and officers from the Ft Peck Tribes responded to Brockton High School and determined the threat was a hoax and that no students or staff at the school were in danger.

Several area schools were locked down for about an hour as a precaution.