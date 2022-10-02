MILES CITY, Mont. - Law enforcement responded to the Walmart in Miles City for a report of a man making threats.

The Miles City Police Department (MCPD) reports they, along with the Custer County Sheriff’s Office, responded around 3:05 pm Saturday after the suspect made threats of “shooting up the place."

Officers were on scene within minutes and cleared the business. Walmart is open and there is no active threat.

MCPD is looking for the suspect who left before law enforcement arrived.

The suspect is described as a Native American, around 16 to 18 years old and is around six feet two inches tall. He was wearing a white short sleeve shirt and blue jeans.

If you see the suspect, you are told to not approach, and call South Eastern Montana Dispatch at 406-232-3411.