MILES CITY, Mont. - Law enforcement is looking for a man who fled on foot after a pursuit.

An alert sent out Saturday says the man was driving a stolen vehicle from North Dakota.

The suspect was being pursued by law enforcement before getting out of the vehicle and fleeing on foot.

Law enforcement was on scene at Fort Keogh in Miles City searching for the man, however, they are now clearing the scene.

At this time the suspect is at large.

He is described as a white man with a slender build with a reddish-blond trimmed beard. The alert says he is wearing a white stocking hat with sunglasses.

If you see this man you are told to not approach him and to call 406-234-3411 immediately.