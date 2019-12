Law enforcement is asking for the public's help locating Harry Bullshows. He walked away from the Billings Pre Release Center the evening of December 8.

Bullshows is 220 pounds, 6 ft 4 inches, Native American with black hair and brown eyes.

He was wearing a light blue jacket, light blue jeans, black Nike shoes, a gray and white baseball cap and a black backpack.

Law enforcement said you should not approach him. Information about his whereabouts should be reported to police immediately.