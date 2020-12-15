ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. - The Wyoming Highway Patrol reports they safely located a 10-year-old child in Rock Springs, Wyoming Saturday who was allegedly abducted.

According to a release from the Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP), an Amber Alert was sent out Friday for the child who was reportedly abducted in the Idaho Falls, Idaho area. WHP wrote the suspect vehicle was maybe traveling to Pueblo, Colorado.

On Saturday, a WHP trooper responded to a broken down vehicle south of Rock Springs on Wyoming 430 near mile-marker 32. According to the release from WHP, the trooper noticed the vehicle resembled the one mentioned in the Amber Alert.

WHP wrote when the trooper spoke with the driver, he gave vague and inconsistent answers and originally said he was the only one in the vehicle.

The driver suspect was detained and WHP wrote in the release the trooper asked him if the female suspect mentioned in the Amber Alert was in the vehicle.

WHP's release said the suspect confessed the female suspect and the child were in the vehicle. The trooper asked everyone to get out of the vehicle and the child was found safe, according to WHP's release.

WHP writes the trooper found misdemeanor quantities of marijuana and methamphetamine in the vehicle.

WHP identified the suspects as Eugene A. Trujillo and Gabriella A. Rodriguez.

Trujillo is charged with kidnapping, interference with custody, accessory before the fact, and child endangerment with methamphetamine. Rodriguez is charged with kidnapping, interference with custody, child endangerment with methamphetamine, and two counts of third offense possession of a controlled substance.

The child was brought to the Wyoming Department of Family Services.

The investigation is ongoing.