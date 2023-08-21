Lavina, MT- Lavina School invited everyone to their annual back to school ice cream social.

But they also had something extra to celebrate.

Local ranchers had collaborated to keep the school stocked with prime beef for the next year.

A feat that has huge impacts on the Levina community but is also a huge task to take on.

K.J. Fauth, a local rancher, and one of this year's donors said that what "we are asking these ranchers for quite a bit especially on a high market year like this. We are in historical market prices and I think sometimes on an off year ranchers are going to be more likely to donate and say 'yeah I'm ok with this, I'm ok if we let this steer go or this open heifer' and now it's a little more crucial you are kind of tapping into their livelihood but people just open up their hearts they are providing of beef, but again that's something we are raising we are having to background as far as feed, getting them in that condition so that they are ready to butcher and then of course that takes several months and then we are hauling them to the plant to get processed and then that's how we fill those freezers."

Fauth went on to say that "a good example like a school of 80 in Levina we are anticipating about four head of ground beef is what it's going to take to get us through the school year."

The meat will keep the near 80 students at Levina school fed for the school year and beyond.

But the superintendent for the school, Nicole Hanson, says it goes beyond food, and focuses instead on a pillar of the Levina community.

Hanson said, "we just believe in our school, in a lot of places, small towns the school is the focal point of the community and what better way to celebrate our community than by serving local beef."

And community collaboration is essential to keeping things running smoothly.

Lavina School Association President, Ivy Mallow, says that "in a small town, everybody has to be a part of things, or they don't work, so it really takes everyone to make these kinds of things happen. Everyone in the Lavina school association has multiple roles in the community from school board, teachers, ranchers, city council, all those things. So, it takes the entire village to make it happen."