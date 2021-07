Laurel Dodgers pitcher Reece Dolechek retired every batter he saw on Thursday in Glasgow.

Dolechek threw seven strikeouts in a five-inning no-hitter against the Yellowjackets in Laurel's first game of the Eastern A District Tournament. Dolechek walked two batters .

The Dodgers defeated Wolf Point 10-0 in the game. Their offense racked up ten hits. Evan Caton, Jaxon Wittmayer, and Richie Cortese each recorded multiple hits. Laurel also stole seven bases and had no errors on defense.