BILLINGS, Mont. - To say that Koo Beans Coffee owners are excited to open up and serve the city of Laurel might be a bit of an understatement.

"I can't even express how much I've wanted this, this is my baby, as much as I can put into it, I'm going to, when it opens I will never work a day in my life.", said Alania Pruitt, owner of Koo Beans Coffee.

With the dreams of opening her open coffee shop since the age of 12, "I've grown up making coffee with my dad, It was something that him and I did together all the time."

Alania Pruitt and her husband Matthew won't let the difficulty of starting a business during this pandemic stop them from chasing their passion of bringing Koo Beans Coffee to the residents of Laurel.

"Her and I are tired of working for people with not much money to be had, trying to climb the ladder is even harder so we're like you know what, let's put some money into this.", said Mathew.

Not looking to take any business away from other local shops.

"We still drive through to Mountain Mud and City Brew and Heidi's Coffee, we still get coffee through there, because coffee is coffee, just because we own a business doesn't mean we cant support other.", said Alania.

The Pruitt's are avoiding certain popular drinks to bring their own unique flavors to the coffee scene.

"I love bubble tea and I know a ton of people here that love bubble tea as well and that's where my niche is going to go, breakfast sandwiches and bubble tea."

Opening up in September, Koo Beans Coffee, is more than ready to join to community of Laurel.

"Want to strive to make Koo Beans Coffee a really cool spot to come through, I really hope Laurel excepts us.", said Alania.