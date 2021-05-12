LAUREL, Mont. - Staff and a few students from Laurel Public Schools met at West Elementary this afternoon for the ribbon cutting and unveiling of their new book vending machine.

"I just think getting books in the hands of kids is our first step to making sure that every kid can read," Charla Wetsch, director for Curriculum and Instruction for Laurel Public Schools, said.

Charla Wetsch donated the specialized vending machine after winning it from an online contest back in November that was all about finding ways to support students struggling with reading.

"I also won $1,000 to spend on books to stock it. So I've bought about 300 books to put into the book machine," she said.

Wetsch hopes the machine can be used as an incentive for kids to check out more books on their own.

The vending machine works like any other vending machine, but students pay with tokens instead of cash. The idea is for students to earn tokens by exhibiting good behavior, which allows them to purchase books from the machine.

West Elementary student Tatum Thomas was thrilled to see that the new book machine wasn't homemade, and even had a book he was interested in.

"Pretty cool. I didn't think it would be an actually vending machine," Tatum said.

Once the ribbon cutting ceremony was over, Tatum was one of the first lucky Laurel students to try out the machine, making sure to get the sought after Star War's book he wanted.

He also told me why his schools could use the book vending machine.

"So you can get smarter, and also it's kind of fun to read," Tatum said.

While Tatum is busy having fun reading and getting smarter, the school is also hosting a new and gently used book drive, to help keep the vending machine stocked.

"There's so many opportunities at home for parents to read with their kids, and this is an opportunity for kids to then get those books in their home," Wetsch said.

Book donations can be dropped off at the elementary school or their administrative office.