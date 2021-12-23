A woman in Laurel has taken it upon herself to help homeless teenagers -- and she's working with nearby schools to help fix the problem.

Toni Fisher attends Church of the Nazarene in Laurel, and she's made it her mission to give backpacks full of supplies to teenagers in need.

Toni says community members here in laurel have donated dozens of backpacks like this one to the church, and she fills them up with things like toothpaste, blankets, Gatorade, and even gift cards. Recently, she dropped off lots of backpacks at Laurel High School, where school officials say they have about 25 to 30 students in need.

Toni says this all started six years ago when the pastor at her church found a teenager experiencing homelessness sleeping on the streets. That's when she knew she had to step up and do something.

"It doesn't matter to us who they are or what's going on, if they need help they need help. Everyone should have what they need just to have a normal life. It's not right to have to struggle, you've got enough going on just being in high school, and being a teenager. You don't need to add that," Fisher said.

And its not just a problem in Laurel; staff at the Yellowstone Boys and Girls Ranch say--their facilities are at capacity. They're a residential treatment facility that helps at risk youth across the state.

"On average before the pandemic, probably 40 or 50 referrals a month, and now its over100 referrals a month," said PR Coordinator, Jasmine Hansen.

Church of the Nazarene says they take backpack donations year round and they will take all kinds of items that could help teens in need.