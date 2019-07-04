Laurel Volunteer Fire Department preparing for fireworks

Preparations are already underway at Thomson Park in Laurel for the fireworks display this evening.

Laurel Assistant Fire Chief and Fireworks Chairman Kent Kulesa tells me they have 13,000- 16,000 fireworks set for the show. He wasn't sure of the exact number... just that there were "a lot."

The show starts at dusk tonight at Thomson Park in Laurel.

Kulesa said, "If you watch, you'll probably see some smiley faces, some hearts... and I won't say what else we found."

It costs between $60,000-$70 to put on the show. And, it's all done through donations. If you want to help pay for the fireworks, Kulesa tells me you can buy a raffle ticket. https://www.facebook.com/LaurelVolunteerFireDepartment/photos/a.519879434747528/2172646582804130/?type=3&theater

I asked Kulesa why he's involved with the fireworks show every year.

He said, "Because I love it. It's my favorite time of the year."

Kulesa tells me they may need to simulcast music over radio station 94.1 this year rather than doing the usual music. This change comes due to concerns over the weather, specially lightening.

Other events in Laurel today include a pancake breakfast, parade and more. http://laurelmontana.org/july-4th-celebration/