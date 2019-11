Laurel to hire paid, full-time EMTs by 2020

LAUREL, Mont. -- Facebook posts regarding ambulance services in Laurel are causing some commotion. Two announcements -- posted less than 24 hours apart -- give us updates on the city's decision to hire paid full-time emergency response personnel.

Laurel Mayor Tom Nelson says the city will hire five full-time employees by the beginning of next year. This is just hours after Riley Hutchens -- former EMS director -- announced on Facebook he will step down after reportedly receiving word from the mayor they will not hire full-time EMTs. (Hutchens says this in a letter he posted on the laurel emergency medical services page Monday night.)

Hutchens says, "emergency medical services will continue on a volunteer basis for as long as possible or until another solution is designed."

Around noon today, an updated post on that laurel EMS page announced Mayor Tom Nelson has agreed to hire five emergency medical technicians by January 2020.