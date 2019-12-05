Laurel residents saw the street maintenance levy go up to about four cents per square foot on their 2019 property taxes. The City of Laurel said this is the first time it's been raised since 2004.

Laurel is tackling overdue street repairs. One problem Laurel said they are facing is older roads that were not done correctly.

Public Works Director Kurt Markegard said, "For some reason, they decided to pave right over dirt. So, a lot of the streets we dig up or a lot of the streets that have potholes on them are streets that the asphalt is right on the dirt. There is no base gravel under there and that's not a proper design."

Markegard said streets should have a gravel layer of 12-18 inches with 4 inches of asphalt.

Streets with asphalt paved directly on dirt cannot withstand heavy traffic like cement trucks.

Markegard said, "In the last two winters, we've had heavy loads go across some of our streets in the early spring and destroy two blocks of street at a time with that. And, we have come in and go fix those streets. So, we are trying to limit what type of loads are going to be on our streets that we know are not designed to hold those."

Based on a street maintenance study that was just finished this past summer, Markegard said one of his priorities is to seal streets that show only light signs of aging. He said this will extend the life of the street and prevent more costly repairs down the road. He also said the city is slowly tackling the more costly street repairs. Part of E 6th Street was just re-done with added parking spaces.