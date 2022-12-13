Laurel, MT-NorthWestern Energy has proposed construction of a new gas plant, in hopes of creating another power supply source for the Billings area, which they say has their highest energy demand.

But some locals hope to prevent ground from ever breaking on the plant.

People gathered in the center of Laurel with signs and shouting chants against the construction of a new plant in their town.

Northern Plains Resource Council organized the rally and invited the public to join them.

Some residents in Laurel and surrounding areas worry about the potential impacts the new NorthWestern Energy plant may cause.

One Laurel local, Priscilla Bell, shares her worries, "There's a lot of pollution that comes out of that plant, it will be running for 30 years. It will be putting junk in our atmosphere that we are breathing for the next thirty years. and they have other choices they could use solar, they could use wind, they could buy energy from other sources. And they want us to pay for this plant to the tune of 270 million dollars and they are putting 8 of them up in Montana. "

But others in Laurel, like Steve Krum, are more concerned with a different form of pollution, sound.

Krum believes, "this plant is going to impact the community so significantly that I Believe it will destroy the community as it is now. Because we won't be able to sit here and talk like we are now especially on a winter day when sounds carries so much, all you will hear is that plant running."

The gas plant, which would be known as the Yellowstone County Generating Station, is currently set for construction along the Yellowstone River. On land Laurel residents believe is zoned for agricultural use.

Right now, a lawsuit is underway to determine whose jurisdiction that land falls under, the city of Laurel or Yellowstone County.

While NorthWestern does not comment on pending litigation, public relations specialist Jo Dee Black believes this plant would allow the company to consistently supply energy to the area, especially as the demand continues to increase.

In an email to us Black explained, "The Billings area’s energy demand is the highest for NorthWestern Energy. The Billings area is the most constrained in Montana and urgently needs this generation for reliability.