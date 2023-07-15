LAUREL, Mont. - A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for a 54-year-old man.

According to the advisory, John Richard Borninkhof is 6’2” tall, weighs 290 pounds and has gray hair and blue eyes.

John was last seen leaving a residence in Laurel on the evening of July 12 driving a 1988 brown Chevy Suburban with Montana plate 3-86006C.

He is known to frequent campgrounds around Beartooth Pass.

There is concern for his safety as he may be suicidal, has heart disease, COPD, high blood pressure and does not have his medication with him.

John has a two inch scar on the top of his head and a healed right foot fracture with a screw in it that may cause him to walk with a limp.

If you have any information on John Borninkhof, you are asked to please contact the Laurel Police Department at 406-628-8737 or call 9-1-1.