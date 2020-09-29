LAUREL- The Laurel Police Department is fundraising to get a K9. They had a K9 on the force 17 years ago, but currently do not have one.

Patrol Officer Jackson Booth is spearheading the effort. The K9 will live and work with him when it comes to Laurel hopefully in the spring 2021.

Right now, the police department is continuing fundraising efforts.

A trained police K9 costs $12,000. There is also the cost of a special patrol car. That will be at least $40,000. Officer Booth said the cost will be well worth it.

"Having a K9 in the department will help us get drugs off our streets, help us track lost kids, lost individuals and help us when things are awry," He said. "If someone runs away from us and they throw evidence on the ground, it's something that we can us the K9 for to help find."

Officer Booth is also looking forward to the community outreach that a K9 will help facilitate.

He said, "This is not just going to be the department's dog, this is going to be the community's dog. In that aspect, having a working dog, it makes a bond close between the community and the police department. When you see dog you want to touch him, you want to pet him, you want to take a picture with him. And, it starts that conversation and brings us closer together with the community."

The Laurel Police Department has about $10,000-12,000 left to raise. If you are interested in helping out, you can call them at (406) 628-8737. You can also participate in a fundraiser set for Saturday, October 3. Details for the fundraiser can be found here.