Laurel Police Department welcomes K9 Colt

LAUREL, Mont. - The Laurel Police Department welcomed a new K9 officer on April 14. K9 Colt will be living and working with Officer Jackson Booth.

K9 Colt is a 74-pound Belgian Malinois. He is 22 months old. Colt was born in the Netherlands. Officer Booth says all of his commands are in Dutch. Officer Booth flew to Pennsylvania to train for four weeks with Colt.

K9 Colt will officially be sworn into the department the evening of April 27. Officer Booth said they have had four shifts together since returning from training.

Officer Booth said the entire process started a little over a year ago. The process included fundraising, as well as going to a dog training school in Pennsylvania to select the dog.

The Laurel Police Department had to raise about $40,000 to get K9 Colt. That money included the cost of a special patrol car.

"I knew that the community in Laurel and Billings, and Stillwater County, all the surrounding agencies, the community just supported law enforcement," he said. "But, I did not think this dream was going to become a reality so soon with all of the donations and how fast it came."

"We got to select from German Shepherds, Belgian Malinois and German Short-Haired Pointers," Officer Booth said. "And, out of all the dogs, Colt is the one I fell in love with. I'm glad I picked him."

K9 Colt will be doing a variety of tasks, including helping with missing person searches and drug investigations.

Officer Booth says a meet and greet is being planned for K9 Colt in May. The specific day and time is still being worked out.