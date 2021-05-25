UPDATE: MAY 25 AT 2:12 P.M.

After investigating, the Laurel Police Department reports the threat was not credible.

They say all students and staff are accounted for and safe.

School has returned to its normal schedule and students will be dismissed at regular times.

LAUREL, Mont. - Laurel Middle School is currently in a hard lockdown due to a potential threat, according to a post from Laurel Public Schools - District Page.

The threat is being investigated by Laurel Police at this time.

All students are safe, please do not call the school or district for more information as we need the phone lines open, they wrote.