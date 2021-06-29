LAUREL, Mont. - Laurel Mayor Thomas Nelson released an executive order Tuesday, changing the ban on fireworks within city limits.

According to the order, the discharge of fireworks within city limits will be allowed during the following times and dates:

July 2 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. AND 9 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.

July 3 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. AND 9 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.

July 4 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. AND 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. on July 5

Dec. 31 from 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2022

After consulting with the Laurel Volunteer Fire Department Chief, Mayor Thomas made the decision for the health, safety and welfare of residents.

This comes after Yellowstone County Commissioners ordered the county to follow Stage II fire restrictions due to excessive heat and dry conditions.

Anyone in violation of the new order will be subject to the following penalties:

First offense: $250 fine

Second offense: $350 fine

Third offense and those after: $500 fine

The fire department reminds residents to discharge fireworks away from dry grass and brush, which may catch fire and spread. You are also asked to be mindful and respect other people's property and keep an open water source with you at all times.